Bryce Young had the same message for every Panthers player after win over Cowboys
Heading into Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys, we wrote about Cam Newon's message for Bryce Young - that he needed to start putting it together.
Young responded with his best game of the 2025 season, leading his team to yet another comeback win, capped by a last-second field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald.
After it was all over, Young waited by the exit towards the locker room and shared a simple one word message for each of his teammates: dominate.
While they didn't exactly dominate the Cowboys as a whole, there were some parts of the game in which they were dominant. Most of all they played some suffocating run defense for the second straight week, an almost unthinkable turn of events given how poorly they played in his area in 2024.
The Panthers were dominant on the ground themselves thanks to the second consecutive monster rushing game for Rico Dowdle, who's two-game stretch is better than any RB in franchise history - including Christian McCaffrey.
Young himself was pretty dominant. Even though he threw for just under 200 passing yards again, Young threw three touchdown passes and ended with a 114.8 passer rating that would have been significantly higher if not for Tetairoa McMillan's drop that ended in a interception.
More important than any individual performance or specific element of the game - these Panthers now have something that they haven't had in a really, really long time: momentum.
Having won three of their last four games, Carolina will now go on the road to play a Jets team that has yet to win a game this season.
The Panthers have played much better at home than on the road, but this represents a golden opportunity to turn that around and head into a brutal part of the schedule with some real juice flowing. Another win this week has the chance to change the complexion of the entire season.
