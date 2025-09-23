Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection 'promising' despite bumps, insider says
Back in late April, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan passed on an edge rusher in the first round of the draft. Instead, he gave his promising quarterback a big-time target to aid his development. University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan was the choice.
Five months later, the 6’5”, 212-pound performer leads Dave Canales’s team with 14 catches and 216 yards, averaging a robust 15l4 yards per grab. The former Wildcat is the only player on the team with at least 100 receiving yards. However, McMillan has yet to find the end zone, as Bryce Young’s four touchdown passes have been split equally between running back Chuba Hubbard and veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow.
The latest NFL Power Rankings from Bleacher Report has Canales’s club sitting at the 28th spot. The team moved up from 31st after a resounding 30-0 victory over a divisional rival.
“The Panthers defense came alive against the Atlanta Falcons,” explained Brett Sobleski. “The unit created three turnovers, including a pick-six from cornerback Chau Smith-Wade. Carolina's offense didn't need to do much in what turned out to be a blowout victory.”
Things look promising for the Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan combination
“However,” added Sobleski, “the growing connection between quarterback Bryce Young and this year's eight overall draft pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, is promising. McMillan has 216 receiving yards through his first three professional appearances, while leading the squad with 27 targets. The two don't always connect, but a legitimate No. 1 target will go a long way as the season progresses.”
A year ago, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette led the club with a mere 49 catches, while Adam Thielen (now back with the Vikings) totaled team highs in receiving yards (615) and TD receptions (5). It seems like just a matter of time before Young—who has targeted McMillan at least eight times in each game this season—start to do some real damage to opposing defenses.
