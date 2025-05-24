Tetairoa McMillan has opportunity to make record-setting debut with Panthers
For only the fifth time in their history, a span of 31 NFL drafts, the Carolina Panthers used a first-round selection on a wide receiver. It’s pretty interesting that University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan in April follows the pick of University of South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick in 2024.
Of course, McMillan was taken with the eighth overall selection last month. As for the other three wideouts taken by the Panthers in the first round, it began with Rae Carruth (Colorado) in 1999, followed by Kelvin Benjamin (Florida State) in 2014, and D.J. Moore (Maryland) in 2018. Carruth went 27th, Benjamin 28th, and Moore 24th, respectively. Hence, the 6’4”, 219-pound target is the highest-drafted wide receiver in franchise history.
Here are some interesting numbers when it comes to Panthers’ rookies and their production as pass catchers. When it comes to receptions, running back Christian McCaffrey owns the team record with 80 grabs in 2017. As for receiving yards and touchdown catches, both marks belong to Benjamim. In ’14, he totaled 73 receptions (second-most by a Panthers’ rookie), good for 1,008 yards and nine scores.
Is is it indeed possible that given the late-season resurgence of quarterback Bryce Young combined with the talents of McMillan could result in an unprecedented campaign for a Panthers’ rookie? In his second season with the Wildcats, the latter totaled 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 scores. In 2024, he finished with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. There’s obviously a big difference between college and the pros, but don’t be shocked if McMillan makes a huge impression in his debut season.
