Bryce Young named Carolina Panthers’ top NFL MVP candidate for 2025 season
With NFL training camps opening in roughly a month, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game just over five weeks away, there’s still plenty of time for NFL analysts to get their predictions and forecasts in for 2025. From the playoffs to the individual awards, ‘tis the time for speculation.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network gave his thoughts on each team’s top candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2025. His selection for the Carolina Panthers was hardly a shock.
“Bryce Young showed a lot of resiliency last year after being benched just two games in. The former No. 1 pick finished 28th in QB-plus, but played his best game in Week 18 against Atlanta—throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns with a 73.5 percent completion rate and 123.5 passer rating. He also added two rushing scores.
“Looking deeper,” said Austin, “Young had a 0.58 EPA per drop back and a plus-0.46 EPA/DB when pressured in that game. Over the full season, he ranked 32nd in EPA/DB from a clean pocket (plus-0.10) and 26th overall (minus-0.02), but his minus-0.20 pressured EPA/DB ranked 10th.”
The Panthers won four of their final nine games after a 1-7 start, and much of that resurgence was due to the progress made by their second-year signal-caller. “Young earned the trust of head coach Dave Canales,” added Austin, “and has his best set of weapons yet, including rookie Tetairoa McMillan. A breakout is possible in Year 3. Still, Carolina likely won’t contend for a playoff spot, so Young is a long shot for real MVP consideration.”
In his final 10 games in 2024, Young threw for 2,104 yards and 15 scores, with only six interceptions. He also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns. If there’s anything to late-season momentum, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft bears watching this year.
