Cam Newton blasts Jason Whitlock for 'inappropriate' comments on Joy Taylor
The worst thing about the modern media environment is that everyone has become a pundit, and everything that happens is fodder for hot takes. Wild fires in Los Angeles? Gotta have a burning hot take on that. Quarterback struggling with drugs or alcohol? Definitely need to to share your opinion.
In the sports world the trend extends well beyond what actually happens on the field/court and into the bedrooms of the people who talk about it for a living. The recent sex scandal at Fox Sports is currently one of the most trendy topics for professional hot take artists and toxic Reddit commenters who have evolved into their final form, which is Jason Whitlock.
At least some people haven't abandoned their senses when it comes to what requires a TAKE and what you can just ignore - you know, like an adult. Watch former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton blast Whitlock for his inappropriate comments about Joy Taylor.
Cam Newton blasts Jason Whitlock
