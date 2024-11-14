Breakout Panthers star named among top Pro Bowl sleepers for 2024 NFL season
It's generally not a great sign of your roster construction when the best player on your team is a running back. That said, there's nothing wrong with having an elite runnin back. The Carolina Panthers are certainly in no position to complain about their situation at this spot. In fourth-year back Chuba Hubbard they have a breakout star who currently ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards this season behind long-time superstars Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.
While he's never been a bad running back, Hubbard's level of success this season does come as a bit of a pleaant surprise. He may even be in for his first Pro Bowl nomination, according to Kevin Patra at NFL.com, who's named Hubbard among his Pro Bowl sleepers for 2024.
NFL.com on Chuba Hubbard for Pro Bowl
"Check in on pretty much any running back metric in 2024, and you'll find Hubbard's name nestled in among perennial Pro Bowlers. Hubbard ranks third in rush yards (818), fifth in carries (161), tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (six), fifth in rushing success rate (56.5), and sixth in yards per game (81.8). Let's go beyond counting stats: Among RBs with at least 100 carries this season, Hubbard ranks third in rush yards over expected (214), fourth in rush yards over expected per carry (1.4), first in percentage of runs over expected (49.4%), fifth in rush EPA (0.8), fifth in first downs (40) and tied for second in first downs over expected (seven)."
Hubbard of course has to give a good bit of the credit to Carolina's offensive line. While he has legitimate ability, this breakout season would not have been possible without a huge step forward in the group's run blocking. That being said, Hubbard is balling out regardless of the context.
It would be nonsense to deny that Hubbard earned his recent contract extension - and it's a reasonable price given how well he's performing, as well. That said, the Panthers will face a bit of a pickle if they start giving Jonathon Brooks time and he turns out to be something special, as well. If that's the case Carolina could choose to trade one of them and try to fill out the rest of the roster with the return, or they could embrace that old 1-2 dynamic that would easily dwarf any previous combo in franchise history, and that's a pretty high bar. To be continued...
