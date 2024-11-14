Cam Newton admits feelings hurt over Panthers excluding him from legends group in Germany
You may have noticed that Cam Newton was not in Germany over the weekend. With a ton of Carolina Panthers legends in Munich for the team's first trip there, several different eras were celebrated. The one glaring omission was the team's former MVP and arguably its best player. His absence was felt, most notably by the QB himself.
Newton admitted that he felt hurt by this decision. The Panthers brought together Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis, Jonathan Stewart, and even Steve Smith for their trip overseas. Those are all iconic Panthers- and they all played with Newton at one point.
He said on his podcast, "I didn't even know certain opportunities even existed. So did it hurt my feelings? Yeah, it did. I'm like, damn, bro, I gave this city everything." The Panthers, and the NFL media as well, posted frequently about everything. That was likely all over Newton's feed, and he was disheartened by it.
He also took the opportunity to say that his son pointed out at a recent 7-on-7 tournament in Bank of America Stadium that his picture was nowhere to be found. Just like in Germany, Panthers legends were all there proudly plastered on the walls, but their lone MVP and the man who holds countless records was not.
The Panthers have stated that they "don't know if Cam is retired yet" which is why they don't have any pictures of him and did not invite him to Germany. Newton has not officially filed his retirement paperwork, and there may be some validity to their excuse.
The NFL is and has been cracking down on tampering. With Newton technically still an active free agent, albeit one who is almost certainly not playing ever again, the Panthers might be subject to fines or penalties if they get involved with him. They would be technically advertising a free agent within their stadium.
The trip to Germany may also fall under that category, though it's probably a little easier to get away with since Newton could've just been in Germany in theory. It's also worth noting that this is an extremely unique situation and we could not find a clear answer on if NFL teams can honor active players not on their team. Newton was a rare player, and he's in a very rare situation right now.
The Panthers have done nothing with Newton since he left the team following the 2021 season. It's worth giving them the benefit of the doubt on that since the rules might actually prohibit it. However, it's also worth pointing out that the Panthers have really never honored Newton.
During his time as quarterback, they didn't provide him with much protection or talented players to work with on offense until the very end of his tenure. His body was put on the line routinely for the team, and they ended up cutting him once he got healthy - a decision that has had ramifications even on the current team.
The Panthers' hands might be tied on this one, but they also have a history of neglecting stars when things become a little bit inconvenient. Newton, Greg Olsen, Smith, and others know this. It remains to be seen if Newton will officially retire and what the Panthers' response to that might be.
