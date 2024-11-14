Pat McAfee and friends give Panthers offensive line highest honors in NFL for Week 10
The Carolina Panthers have the most expensive offensive line unit in the NFL this season. In a rare twist of fate, that's actually working out for them. Despite missing multiple starters for long stretches this season, the Panthers offensive line has performed at a high level in nearly every game so far this year. Nevertheless, the group has largely flown under the radar as far as the national media is concerned.
If they keep playing like this that's going to change and they've finally earned some real recognition for their great game in Germany against the New York Giants. Coming in the Giants led the NFL in sacks, but aside from one early on from Brian Burns they shut the G-Men out, only allowing the one sack all game and just four quarterback hits. They also did their usual mauling work in the run game, helping set up Chuba Hubbard for a career high 153 rushing yards (5.5 yards per attempt) and a touchdown.
For their efforts, Pat McAfee guest and former NFL lineman AQ Shipley has ranked Carolina's offensive line the best in the league for this past week. Watch. (NSFW)
Panthers OL ranked No. 1 in NFL for Week 10
Perhaps the most impressive dynamic has been the depth of this group. Starting converted center Austin Corbett got knocked out for the season early on but Cade Mays has performed more than adequately in his place. The same has been true of Brady Christensen, who's been filling in for Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle. There are signs of progress from Ekwonu, as well and Taylor Moton remains as consistent as ever at right tackle.
Of course the real stars in this band are the two new starting guards - Damien Lewis and especially Robert Hunt, who's developed into one of the best run blockers in the game.
Whatever else happens with the rest of this roster, this unit's excellence represents a major breakthrough for the team-building process. For the first time in the post-Cam Newton era, they have a unit that's elite compared to the competition. One great unit won't win you a Super Bowl, but a powerful and deep and quality offensive line for both the pass and the run is the kind of thing you can build a winner on.
