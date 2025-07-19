Cam Newton goes to bat for quarterback who replaced him on Panthers
Five years ago the Carolina Panthers made one of their biggest blunders - and there was a lot of competition for that honor. Rather than giving former league MVP Cam Newton another shot to start after coming off an injury-shortened 2019 season they decided to cut Newton and replace him with Teddy Bridgewater, who they signed to a three-year, $63 million deal.
The decision worked out about as well as everything else the Panthers did around that time. Despite having a sharp 5-0 run with the New Orleans Saints the previous season, Bridgewater fell short in Carolina, going just 4-11 in one year as their starter before he was also cut.
If Newton felt any resentment towards Bridgewater it appears to be water under the bridge :-D nowadays. Just watch Cam react to the news that Teddy has been suspended by the state of Florida for providing improper "benefits" to his players after winning their state championship as head coach.
Cam Newton defends Teddy Bridgewater
Needless to say, Bridgewater's suspension is a heavy load of BS - even though the gifts were technically against the rules. This is a sad case of the letter of the law being applied in place of the spirit of the law, which never results in anything good.
What Bridgewater did is closer to a teacher spending their own money on school supplies for their students rather than a low-cunning football coach using improper benefits to lure talented players to their teams. Teddy deserves a parade instead of a suspension.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton nails list of NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks going into 2025
Why Cam Newton snubbed Jalen Hurts from his top-10 NFL QB list
Panthers rookie WR shares goals with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco
NFL analyst’s poor ranking of Bryce Young defies his own criteria