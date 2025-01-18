Cam Newton weighs in on Deion Sanders for Dallas Cowboys head coach job
The New England Patriots named Mike Vrabel their head coach after a brief "search," quickly filling one of the NFL's most prominent head coach vacancies. So far no other teams around the league have settled on a new head coach, though. The Las Vegas Raiders and Tom Brady are busy tampering their way to a Ben Johnson hire, the Chicago Bears are interviewing everyone and their uncle and the Dallas Cowboys have only spoken with a couple of candidates.
Once the Cowboys make their decision the rest of the jobs should begin to fill up quicker, as it's the biggest domino in the game. While there's been no word of an official interview the odds-on favorite and most popular candidate to replace Mike McCarthy is Deion Sanders.
Currently coaching at Colorado, Prime may be looking to follow his son Sheduer into the NFL - which makes him a wild card element in this coaching cycle. Dallas had won 12 games three years running prior to an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. The Cowboys' roster is superior to every other team with a head coach opening, and the chance to coach the game at its highest level for its highest-profile team makes it the most-attractive job. The latest word on the street is that Sanders would "almost certainly" accept the position - if team owner Jerry Jones were to offer it.
Prime to Dallas makes a lot of sense, and not just for football reasons. Here's what former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had to say about it on the most recent edition of First Take.
Cam Newton on Deion Sanders coaching Cowboys
“When you think about this, you have to be able to say to yourself, and agree, that Jerry Jones is a masterful businessman. And above all, above the team of success and everything else, does it make business sense? And what better business move than to go out and get the most polarizing coach in all of sports? Yes, that’s good business, I would say..."
Potential hiccups for the hookup include the quarterback position, where Dak Prescott is a top-10 starter when healthy but is also on the wrong side of 30. Slated to pick at 12th overall in the draft, the Cowboys are out of range to pick Shedeur, who's expected to be a top-five selection.
The greater problem may be one that Newton mentioned later in his segment on ESPN - the fame factor. Specifically, just how much is Jerry Jones willing to cede the spotlight to on of the very few guys in the business who are more famous than he is?
If Jerry can get over that and convince Coach Prime to lead his team even without his son on the roster then he'll get a huge upgrade in the spot where the Cowboys needed it most. If not, they may face a long few years as they fall further behind the Washington Commanders, who have landed on something special with Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels.
