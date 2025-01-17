Cam Newton kept pounding Olympic gold medalist in reality show boxing bout
Cam Newton has been testing his own limits. The former Carolina Panthers QB has been prominently featured on Special Forces on FOX, a reality show that lets ordinary, if that word can really be used to describe the former MVP, people attempt the tests that military personnel had to undergo to get into the special forces.
Newton has been a bit of a star on the show. Fellow contestants were impressed when the ex-Panther pulled himself up onto a moving helicopter. Newton and one of his largest counterparts on the show were tasked with a close-combat fight, and Newton reminded everyone why he was once the most imposing player in the NFL.
Cam Newton dominates boxing match on Special Forces
Cam Newton and Nathan Adrian, the two largest competitors on the show, were pitted against one another in a brutal boxing fight. Given how strong they both are, it's understandable that they were chosen and that they were outfitted with boxing protective gear to make sure no one got really hurt.
Ultimately, the former Panthers star dominated. "Hand-to-hand combat is not something I'm shying away from," he said. "I'm a competitor, so whatever it requires me to win, I'll do." Adrian, a former Olympic swimmer, admitted he wasn't as comfortable with the task at hand.
Newton and Adrian went at it, with Newton knocking Adrian back over and over before putting him on his feet. They were dangerously close to a cliff's edge when the leaders briefly stopped the fight. Shortly after resuming, Newton delivered a clean blow directly to Adrian's face.
He caused a bloody nose and went to get medical attention, while Newton was crowned the winner of the show. Other celeb contestants on the show included Stephen Baldwin, Denise Richards, Landon Donovan, and Brody Jenner.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to draft WR whose pro comp is a Carolina legend
Bryce Young a surprise addition to NFL pundit’s list of QBs on hot seat
Carolina Panthers connected to mammoth trade for Cowboys superstar
Jaycee Horn makes it clear where he wants to play in 2025 NFL season