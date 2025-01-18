Father of Panthers QB Bryce Young fires shot at Nick Saban
College is now somewhat of a distant memory for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, as he is now two years deep into his NFL career and is beginning to develop into quite the player.
However, Young's father still hasn't forgotten a certain little incident when his son was playing for the University of Alabama.
Young landed at Alabama in 2020, but he was forced to sit on the bench behind Mac Jones during his first season with the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban was thrilled to have Young waiting in the wings, and during that process, he spilled the beans about Young's NIL details, revealing that he landed "almost seven figures" in NIL money.
Well, Young's dad, Craig, still remembers that moment, and he still isn't happy about it.
"I'm probably the biggest Coach Saban fan that there is. I personally think he's the best coach in all of sports. And better than a coach, he's a leader of men," Craig told Ben Flanagan of Al.com. "Now, with that said, I was not happy with Coach Saban when just out of the blue, he tells the whole world that we've got millions of dollars of (NIL) deals lined up and that Bryce is a millionaire before he even took a college snap."
Craig's frustration is understandable, as that information should have remained privy to Saban and Young. The world didn't have to know, especially not out of the lips of Saban.
Young became Alabama's starter the following season and racked up 4,872 yards and 47 touchdown passes, winning a Heisman Trophy. He spent one more year at Tuscaloosa before entering the NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick.
