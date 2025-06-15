Cam Newton takes Joe Flacco's side on mentoring young NFL quarterbacks
In about seven weeks' time the Carolina Panthers will kick off their preseason schedule against the Cleveland Browns. The matchup will be broadcast on NFL Network - and probably not because fans are excited to see Jack Plummer spin it. The Browns have the most unsettled and wild quarterback situation in the league right now - and it's in the running for the weirdest of all time.
At the top the most-logical starter is long-time veteran Joe Flacco, who spent last year with the Indianapolis Colts but had a brilliant five-game run with the Browns in 2023, going 4-1 and tossing 13 touchdown passes. Flacco's 2012 Super Bowl ring and extensive experience (he has appeared in over 200 games including the postseason) make him the obvious favorite.
After Flacco the rest of the deph chart is entirely up for grabs - and there are a bunch of young quarterbacks competing for snaps. That includes the highly-touted prospect Shedeur Sanders, another rookie in Dillon Gabriel and also Kenny Pickett. Zombie Deshaun Watson might also get involved at some point, depending on if/when he recovers from his Achilles injury.
That's a really crowded QB picture - one that will likely look to Flacco for guidance. While there's nothing wrong with sharing a pointer here and there with a young QB, it wouldn't be fair to expect Flacco to devote his energy to coaching up players who are competing with him for playing time. Flacco says he wants to lead by example, not as a mentor. That take roiled a lot of feathers but Flacco is perfectly right.
Here's Cam Newton breaking down why he's on Flacco's side of this particular debate.
