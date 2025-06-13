Panthers' new pecking order at wide receiver emerges - with one wild card
For the second straight year the Carolina Panthers used their first-round draft pick on a wide receiver prospect, taking Xavier Legette at the bottom of Round 1 in 2024 and Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall a couple months ago. It's rare to see a team make two big investments in a row at the same position - and the additions have raised questions about where this offense is headed.
Based on how well he performed with Bryce Young down the stretch last season, Adam Thielen should continue to be the top target in this wide receiver room, at least from where we're sitting. However, ESPN's 2025 projections have McMillan leading the Panthers' passing game - and there's plenty of cause to continue giving Legette opportunities to grow.
As to how it will all work out, it's anybody's guess. However, at Panthers minicamp we started to see a new pecking order emerge. According to team reporter Darin Gantt, the first-string offense usually consisted of the trio of Thielen, Legette and McMillan.
"Thielen, Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan have consistently run with the first group, and then you have guys like last year's breakout rookie Jalen Coker and a known commodity like David Moore, a special teamer with speed in Dan Chisena (who had a nice touchdown grab Thursday), and a group of young players trying to make names for themselves."
Another receiver who's in the mix for a roster spot is veteran Hunter Renfrow, who sat out last season due to ulcerative colitis but has been making strides. He also finished minicamp on a high note, hauling in a long ball from Andy Dalton on the final day of practice, per Gantt.
"During a team drill Thursday, Andy Dalton evaded pressure, scrambling to buy time. Every play till that point had been a short yardage throw, looking for the sticks versus chunk yardage. But as Dalton looked downfield, Renfrow put two defenders into a blender before weaving his way through a hole. Dalton let it fly and with nothing but green grass around him and two defenders trailing far behind, Renfrow pulled in the explosive play."
We can safely assume that McMillan, Legette and Thielen are making the initial 53-man roster and will likely start. Jalen Coker should also be safe - and for some reason the team is attached to David Moore, which would make five. The Panthers typically only roster six receivers during the season, which means there would be only room left for one more.
Renfrow is obviously past his prime - which came in 2021 when he posted over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl. However, he does have one huge advantage over the other wideouts battling for that final spot on the wide receiver depth chart. That's his experience. Renfrow has appeared in 73 games at this level and started in 23. That experience may be just enough to get Renfrow over the hump and onto the 53-man roster.
