Cam Newton explains how Shedeur Sanders is nailing the pre-draft process
The run-up to the NFL draft each year is a long and winding road with several obligatory silly stops along the way. One recent narrative we find to be total nonsense is the supposed slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's generally ranked the second-best QB in this class behind Miami's Cam Ward, who's expected to go number one overall.
Some recent projections have had Sanders sliding outside the top 10 and into the teens, sometimes as late as the 20s. This seems like a wild scenario given the lack of QB options in this class and the pro-readiness of Sanders' game compared to the other high-end prospects. Supposedly Sanders' refusal to throw at the combine is a factor in the predicted slide.
One guy who doesn't see Sanders falling outside the top five is former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He thinks Sanders is not only guaranteed to go that high, but that he's doing the exact right thing by refusing to throw - as he has very little to gain and a lot to lose by doing so. Watch.
The latest reporting regarding the draft indicates that the Tennessee Titans intend to take Ward with the first overall pick, then the Browns will take Abdul Carter with the second overall choice.
Next up in the order are the Giants, who recently signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson - which could be a sign that they don't intend to draft a quarterback. Needless to say that would be a pretty huge mistake given that Winston and Wilson are in the twilight of their careers. Planning to start WIlson for 2025 is fine - but they need to draft a potential franchise QB of the future - and Wilson is no longer that.
Whether Sanders lands with the Giants or another QB-needy team, it would come as a great shock if he goes any lower than sixth overall to the Raiders.
