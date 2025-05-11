All Panthers

Panthers coach Dave Canales comments on Tetairoa McMillan's effect on Xavier Legette

Carolina's young head coach sees McMillan as an inspiration rather than a challenge for Legette.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When the Carolina Panthers threw their big curveball in the first round of the draft by taking Tetairoa McMillan over Jalon Walker, our first reaction was that it was great news for Bryce Young and the Carolina passing game - but not so great for last year's first-round pick, Xavier Legette.

After all, if Legette had lived up to expectations as a rookie the Panthers probably wouldn't have been in the market for another wide receiver in Round 1 in the first place. However, Carolina head coach Dave Canales doesn't see it that way. Following yesterday's rookie minicamp practice Canales told reporters that McMillan could have a positive impact on Legette.

Dave Canales on Tetairoa McMillan-Xavier Legette

This is an interesting take - and though Canales seems to inherited Pete Carroll's penchant for toxic positivity he may not be wrong. Sometimes the mere presence of a new player who could potentially take snaps away from a competitor can inspire a break-through for one who's struggling.

Legette still has superb physica tools for a pro wide receiver too, coming into the league with a near-perfect 9.90 RAS score. He consistently got separation in 2024, so if Legette can just sharpen his catch mechanics he may yet develop into a star at this level.

That said, it's a big if - and Legette's performance in 2024 was just frustrating enough to label him as a potential first-round bust in the making. Much will depend on how he rebounds next season.

