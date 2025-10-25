Carolina Panthers announce 2 roster moves going into Buffalo Bills matchup
The Carolina Panthers are going to be a bit shorthanded at the game's most important position for tomorrow's matchup with the visiting Buffalo Bills.
Starter Bryce Young suffered what was reported to be a high ankle sprain in last week's ugly win over the New York Jets. He is listed as doubtful but even if he's active for Sunday's game head the Panthers plan to start Andy Dalton at quarterback.
So, the Panthers needed a new backup. Earlier this week they signed veteran Mike White to their practice squad. That's where White will remain at least this week, though. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday that Hendon Hooker will serve as the primary backup behind Dalton.
To make that happen Carolina needed to elevate Hooker from the practice squad, a move that they have just announced.
A native of Greensboro, Hooker began his college career at Virginia Tech, where he served as a backup for three seasons before transferring to Tennessee. Hooker became a starter in 2021 and immediately proved he had what it takes - at least at the college level.
That season Hooker threw for 2,945 passing yards to go with a 68% completion rate, totaling 31 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. His 181.4 QB rating led the SEC. Hooker followed that with another supremely productive 2024 season, totaling 3,135 yards, completing 69.6% of his passes and posting 27 touchdown passes and two picks. His 175.5 rating was again the SEC's best.
Hooker may not be as mobile as Cam Newton was in his prime, but his legs are also a weapon that defenses have to contend with. He averaged around 500 yards and five touchdowns as a rusher per season at Tennessee.
Odds are we won't get to see Hooker play unless Dalton gets injured or the game turns into a hopeless blowout, though.
The Panthers also elevated outside linebacker Boogie Basham from their practice squad. A second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2021 NFL draft, Basham has appeared in 42 career games, totaling 4.5 sacks and 59 combined tackles. He's been active for two games with the Panthers this year, putting in 20 snaps on defense and nine on special teams.
