Carolina Panthers come up as 'logical' landing spot for former Pro Bowl tight end

Dave Canales’s team features one of the top ground games in the NFL. Adding a proven weapon who can catch and block would elevate Carolina’s improving offense.

Russell Baxter

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
It’s a position that is not been a focal point of the Carolina Panthers’ offense in recent years. However, the team is getting decent production from the tight end spot in 2025.

A healthy Tommy Tremble (who missed 5 games in 2024) is tied for second on the team with 17 catches—one of those for a touchdown. Rookie Mitchell Evans, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, has caught nine passes for 90 yards and scored twice. Ja’Tavion Sanders returned on Sunday vs. the Jets after missing the previous three games. He caught 11 passes for 92 yards in the team’s first three games.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports had some thoughts on nine players who may be on the move over the next 12 days. The Panthers were one of four teams that Benjamin pointed to who would be a “logical landing spot” for current Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews who just caught a pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Baltimore might prefer to retain every proven weapon in hopes of salvaging an injury-ravaged season,” explained Benjamin, “but Andrews is no longer the steady playmaker that he once was, and Isaiah Likely is already here as the future at tight end. Andrews is also set to become a free agent after the season, meaning both sides could benefit from an early split. He'd make for a nice secondary outlet for a contender.”

While Andrews is currently Pro Football Focus’ No. 26 tight end, he is a very-respectable 18th in terms of run blocking. In fact, his grade for how prowess when it comes to aiding the ground attack (65.6) is actually higher than his overall mark (63.4). Combine that aspect with his pass-catching skills and the eight-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowl would be a battle-tested addition to Dave Canales’s offense.

