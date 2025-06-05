Carolina Panthers named among most-improved NFL teams in 2025
The NFL regular season begins in exactly 13 weeks as the defending Super Bowl champions Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, a lot can happen between now and then.
Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron gave out his five most improved teams in the league at the moment. It’s worth noting that each club lost at least 12 games in 2024. Leming’s list is alphabetical, and it includes the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers.
Leming listed key free-agent pickups such as safety Tre’Von Moehrig, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle. General manager Dan Morgan added eight players in the draft, including wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, pass-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, and safety Lathan Ransom. Obviously, there are plenty of new faces, and Leming expects this team to make strides this upcoming season.
“Quarterback Bryce Young’s rookie season was a disaster. After giving up the future No. 1 overall pick in 2024, receiver D.J. Moore, and two second-round picks, it seemed like the Panthers had made a significant mistake that they wouldn’t be able to survive. After being benched early last season, Young’s final stretch of the season provided plenty of hope for Carolina heading into the offseason. They went from an easy win to a team nobody wanted to face down the stretch.
“Receiver and improving the defensive line were top priorities heading into the offseason,” explained Leming, “and they could do that. The Jones, Wharton, and Brown additions will complement the high-round selections of Scourton and Umanmielen. Add in Moehrig and Ransom on the back end, and that should be enough to help get the Panthers’ defense closer to league average.”
“Offensively,” added Leming, “they retained Adam Thielen while adding McMillan at No. 8 overall. Dowdle should complement Chuba Hubbard well in the backfield. Assuming the Panthers’ offensive line can stay healthy, the offense has a quality ceiling.”
It’s safe to say that the Panthers are long overdue for a successful season. Perhaps they can build off a second half in which they won four of their final nine games after a forgettable 1-7 start in 2024.
