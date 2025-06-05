Chuba Hubbard raves about Bryce Young's work ethic
Most of the national NFL media may not know it, but the Carolina Panthers have one of the game's best young duos in their backfield. Bryce Young might still be a busted No. 1 overall pick to the average fan - especially if they didn't see him lead near-comebacks against the Super Bowl-caliber defenses of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The truth is that Young was throwing the hell out of the ball by the end of the regular season, ending things on a high note in Atlanta and finishing the season peforming at a legitimate top-10 level.
Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard has developed into one of the game's most-capable and underrated running backs. In 15 games last year Hubbard posted 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 carries - an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus gave Hubbard the 10th-highest rushing grade among NFL running backs.
That means if they both pick up where they left off, the Panthers will have a top-10 quarterback and a top-10 running back starting for them. These two should ony continue to get better from here, because apparently they are workaholics. Here's Hubbard talking about Young's work ethic and how he's often the only other guy he sees working out at the team facility.
Chuba Hubbard on Bryce Young' work ethic
Hubbard signed a four-year contract extension in the middle of the season, so he's locked in for the forseeable future - and at a solid price. As for Young, the Panthers have more time to decide his future - they won't have to make a call on his fifth-year option until next May.
