Panthers QB Bryce Young has great chance at revenge game this week vs. Cowboys
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys came to visit Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers got beaten 30-14, and the end result was never really in question. The biggest reason was a poor outing from starting quarterback Bryce Young, who lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions.
That was a long, long time ago in football years though, and Young has an excellent change for a revenge game this week against a Dallas defense that's fallen off hard.
According to KC Joyner at The Athletic, Young has the very-best matchup in the NFL for a quarterback in Week 6.
"The Cowboys’ defense is far and away the worst unit in the league regarding fantasy points allowed on vertical passes over the past month — good news for Young and rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan. Young hasn’t posted more than 12 points since Week 2, but when this vertical-pass weakness is added to the dismal coverage metrics for the Dallas cornerbacks, it should make Young a viable low-end QB1 this week."
Even better, the Panthers' skill group appears to be finally finding its groove. Last week Carolina's run game finally had a breakout performance courtesy of Rico Dowdle, who was starting in place of an injured Chuba Hubbard. Dowdle went off for over 200 yards and averaged nine yards per carry.
Hubbard has not practiced this week and looks like he won't be in the lineup against the Cowboys, which clears the way for Dowdle again. A repeat performance - or anything remotely like it - would take a gret amount of pressure off of Young.
The Panthers may also be getting their big secret weapon back in the lineup this week. Jalen Coker missed the first five games of the season with a quad injury but his practice window is open and he's been a full participant. Coker had his best game of the year against Dallas as a rookie, and may be in line for another monster game against a defense that's been the league's worst against wide receivers.
Carolina's standout rookie Tetairoa McMillan is also starting to get into a rhythm with Young, having posted his first positive catch rate of the year against Miami.
Add it all up, and you have all the ingredients for a vintage Bryce Young revenge game.
