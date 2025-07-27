Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young reveals where he gets his confidence from
The difference between the Bryce Young that Carolina Panthers fans saw early in the 2024 season and the Bryce Young that finished it was readily apparent to anyone who can see. In his first start against the New Orleans Saints, Young looked timid and unsure of himself - and he was seeing ghosts even in clean pockets.
It was much the same Bryce Young we saw during his rookie season - a few flashes here and there aside. The biggest problem seemed to be that he simply lacked the confidence to perform at this level - and it showed up off the field, as well. When addressing the media, Young's shoulders were often slumped, his head was down and his voice not projecting.
Whatever happened in those six weeks while Young was on the sidelines while Andy Dalton was starting last season, it somehow allowed him to totally reset in this department. When he returned to the field against the Denver Broncos he was more aggressive and more confident - his body language screamed that a significant change had taken place.
We may never know exactly what it was, but Young says that he's drawing his confidence from his coaches and his teammates, per AL.com.
Bryce Young on his confidence
“I’m super confident," Young said on Wednesday. “Again, that comes from just this building. You know, rely on my teammates, coaching staff who’s around me. That’s really where I get my confidence from, and I’m grateful to be a part of the organization... "
Usually athletes will say something like their mother or their personal religious beliefs when asked about this - it's unusual to hear one claim that their confidence is coming from their teammates.
At times that confidence was not entirely justified - as Young lost more air yards to drops than any other quarterback last season despite missing significant portion of it.
However, he can't just give up on them. The more Young learns to rely on his receivers and trust them to make plays - especially on those 50/50 moonballs he throws so well - the better the Panthers are going to be.
Looking ahead, Young and the Panthers have a real opportunity to start the 2025 season on an entirely different note than last year. The first seven games on their schedule come against beatable teams before they face their first contender in Week 8 when Buffalo comes to town. The more they can beat up on those lesser teams, the easier it will be to upset a real heavyweight like the Bills.
