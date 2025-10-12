What Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan said about having no TDs going into Week 6
The Carolina Panthers are entering a make or break game today against the Dallas Cowboys, especially in regards to their passing offense. While they have managed an odd good drive or two, the Panthers have yet to find any consistent rhythm in this department.
If Carolina can't get the job done against the worst passing defense in the league coming into Week 6, then it may never get off the ground at all this season.
The biggest piece of the puzzle is standout rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has been a one-man show for the Panthers' passing game so far this year.
After five games McMillan is far ahead of his peers in receiving yards, with almost 250 more than any other player on the roster right now. However, McMillan has yet to score a touchdown this year. Here's what he had to say about that earlier this week.
It hasn't helped that the Panthers have distinct lack of other red zone weapons for Bryce Young to target.
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has been either injured or unproductive more often than not and only has one touchdown in 19 games. Adam Thielen is in Minnesota, Jalen Coker remains on injured reserve and Xavier Legette only just came to life last week after an atrocious start to the season.
Eventually, somebody is going to have to step up and start producing inside the 20, or else opponents will continue to focus their efforts on stopping McMillan, making it that much harder for him to find the end zone.
That being said, McMillan has an excellent opportunity today to break off a big catch and run for six. Most of the time he'll be lined up across from Trevon Diggs, who has allowed three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating in coverage so far this season.
