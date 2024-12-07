Carolina Panthers get unexpected bad news for edge rotation going into Week 14 game
The Carolina Panthers need all of the help they can get for tomorrow's road game against the heavily-favored Philadelphia Eagles. However, they won't be at 100% where it matters most: up front in the trenches where the game's most-important dynamic will be played out. Either the Panthers' defensive front-seven will have a break-through performance against the run and somehow manage to contain Saquon Barkley, or he'll go off for 400 yards and the Eagles will literally run away with this one.
While head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday that he expected outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to play on Sunday afternoon, it's not going to happen. Clowney was originally listed as questionable after sitting out practice all week but now he has been downgraded to out.
Losing Clowney is a significant blow for a defensive line that's already missing its most-important piece in superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Clowney had a rough start to the 2024 season but had come on strong recently since the addition of DJ Wonnum to the lineup. Clowney even had the team's highest PFF defensive grade in their Week 12 loss to the Chiefs.
With Clowney out the next man up will be DJ Johnson. A third-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft class, Johnson wll be making his fifth career start opposite Wonnum. Cam Gill and Amare' Barno will back them up.
The Panthers also announced that safety Nick Scott has also been downgraded to out. Wide receiver Dan Chisena and linebacker Jacoby Windmon have been given standard practice squad elevations for this week, as well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Quarterback power rankings have Bryce Young too close to bottom
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
Jadeveon Clowney shares his take on the Trevor Lawrence hit
Panthers legend Greg Olsen weighs in on the ‘analytics’ debate