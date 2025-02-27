Panthers predicted to gamble on high-upside pass rusher in 2025 NFL draft
What the Carolina Panthers will do with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft will be the subject of endless debate and speculation over the next two months. Since draft season began they have already gone through two clear favorites as mock draft picks. First, Penn State's Abdul Carter was the go-to guy at number eight, then it was Michigan's Mason Graham. Now it's Jalon Walker from Georgia, but a new mock draft from Yahoo Sports has Carolina targeting one of his teammates, instead.
The mock from Nate Tice and Charles Macdonald have the Panthers sliding over to the other side of the Bulldogs' always ferocious defensive front-seven and taking Mykel Williams with their first pick.
Yahoo Sports on Panthers - Mykel Williams pick
"The Panthers' defense simply lacks needle-moving players in 2024, especially after an injury to Derrick Brown. Williams had an inconsistent year as he also battled injuries in 2024. He still showed glimpses and stretches that makes his upside as high as anybody in this draft. He might take time, but the Panthers have it, and Williams could end up being a real difference-maker if he keeps adding more technique to his natural talent."
Williams (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) probably wouldn't be a terribly popular pick, at least compared to blue chip defensive prospects like Carter and Graham or Michigan corner Will Johnson. His college numbers certainly don't scream future NFL superstar. In 40 games at Georgia he posted 14 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. Numbers can be deceiving, though - on film Williams is a highly-disruptive prospect who has the tools to break through at the next level.
Mykel Williams Georgia highlights
It would help Williams' development if the Panthers were to switch to a 4-3 defensive base, but Williams' length, size and explosiveness should be enough to land him a long-term role with whatever team winds up drafting him - regardless of their scheme.
Should he get drafted by Carolina Williams would have plenty of time to develop as he sits behind Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum as a rookie. Once he's up to speed Williams should be an impactful starter no later than 2026.
