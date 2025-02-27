Top EDGE prospect gets bad news that could be good for the Panthers
Those dreaming of seeing Abdul Carter in a Carolina Panthers don't have to wake back up just yet. While all signs pointed to Carter being long gone by the eighth pick (and the fact that Dan Morgan said he's most likely not going to trade up), there's always a chance something unforeseen happens and causes a slide. It has happened to so many prospects.
That unforeseen thing may have just happened, and while it's pretty unfortunate news for Carter, it could be just what the Panthers need to rebuild the pass rush that was so disappointing in 2024.
Abdul Carter's injury could be good for the Panthers
Abdul Carter just revealed that he has a stress reaction in his foot. Right now, he has not yet decided on surgery. This does effectively mean he won't be doing any football activities before the draft, which can sometimes hurt a prospect.
Carter is considered by many to be the top overall prospect, but he wasn't a guarantee to go first overall. That, combined with this new injury news, could prompt a brief slide. His health is an unknown, and he won't be able to show off what he can do at the combine.
That could be just the opening Carolina needs. They only need seven teams to be concerned about the foot injury for them to luck into a generational pass rusher. Sure, they'd be taking a risk by drafting an injured prospect (like they did with Jonathon Brooks, and that didn't work out), but they'd be taking a risk on arguably the best prospect in football.
While a stress reaction isn't like a torn ACL and won't cause Carter to slide an alarming number of picks, the Panthers only need him to fall a little bit further than he is mocked to go. Is that likely? No, but it's more possible now than ever before.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers freakish weapon already falling out of favor in Carolina?
Carolina Panthers’ plan spell doom for Bryce Young and the offense
Panthers should jump on Packers star WR in astonishing development
NFL insider predicts the Carolina Panthers move on from 3 veterans