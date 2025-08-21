Carolina Panthers get two distinct record predictions from NFL analysts
The Carolina Panthers take the field later today when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in both club’s final preseason outing of 2025. Carolina’s 31st NFL season begins on September 7 at Jacksonville. The Panthers are in the midst of a forgettable stretch. Since 2018, they own a dismal 36-80 combined mark. The team has lost at least 10 games each of the past six seasons.
That was then. Earlier this week, Ali Bhanpuri and Adam Rank of NFL.com made their picks for the upcoming season for each of the 16 teams in the NFC. When it comes to this latest edition of the Panthers, the duo had vastly different opinions…sort of.
The bad news for the Carolina Panthers
Start with Ali, who has Dave Canales’s club losing their first four games on the way to a 6-11 record and third place in the NFC South. What’s somewhat odd is that he has the Panthers sweeping the defending division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeating them twice in the final three weeks.
“Four of Carolina’s six projected wins are within the NFC South,” explained Ali, “marking just the second time the franchise has posted a winning divisional record in a decade...The 2025 Panthers could be a prime example of a team that’s better than its projected record."
"I am fully aware that I might be a prisoner of the moment with my pessimistic prognostication, and so I wouldn’t be surprised if Carolina’s real-life win total looks closer to Rank’s prediction than mine.”
The good news for the Carolina Panthers
Speaking of the other half of this dynamic duo, Rank has Carolina getting off to a 2-0 and winning four of their first six outings. That’s followed by a three-game skid. However, he has Canales’s club prevailing in five of their final eight contests and finishing with a 9-8 mark.
It adds up to the team’s first winning season and first playoff appearance since 2017. Rank also has the Panthers ending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ four-year reign as division champions as Carolina captures its first NFC South title since their Super Bowl 50 season of 2015.
Given the fact that the Panthers won four of their final nine games in 2024, propelled by improving quarterback Bryce Young, it would be somewhat of a disappointment if Canales and company did finish with double-digit losses. All told, this team could be a fascinating watch in 2025.
