PFF names the Carolina Panthers' greatest strength and their biggest weakness
If you watched the Carolina Panthers for even a few minutes last season, it wasn't difficult to identify what their greatest strength is. While just about everything else was imploding around them, the Panthers' offensive line performed well all season, despite dealing with multiple starter injuries in the second half.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Panthers should be able to bank on that unit performing at a high level once again. In a rare move, Carolina's front office was able to retain not only the entire starting five, but all of their backups, as well. That continuity should only make this group better.
According to a season preview analysis by Pro Football Focus, that offensive line is the team's greatest strength this year.
PFF on Panthers offensive line
"Carolina spent significant resources improving its offensive line last offseason, particularly on the interior with the additions of guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. The result was a unit that ranked seventh in the NFL in PFF grade last season and gave Bryce Young a chance to succeed from the pocket. All of the key pieces are back, so this offensive line could improve even further with another year together."
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Panthers' defensive line was devastated by the loss of Derrick Brown to a meniscus tear for practically the entire season.
Even though the Panthers invested significant resources into rebuilding that defensive front this offseason, PFF still sees this group as the team's greatest weakness.
PFF on Panthers front-7
"Carolina’s front seven was its biggest weakness last season and will be under the microscope heading into 2025. The defensive line should take a step forward with the additions of several veterans and rookies Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton and Cam’Ron Jackson, as well as the return of Derrick Brown. Linebacker remains the most pressing concern, with Christian Rozeboom and rookie Trevin Wallace currently projected as the starters."
We feel this answer is only half-right. The return of a healthy Derrick Brown will obviously make a massive impact in improving the interior defensive line. New additions Bobby Brown II and Turk Wharton should carry that dynamic a lot further, as well.
Out on the edge the Panthers foolishly cut Jadeveon Clowney, who was their best pass rusher last season. However, they also added two high draft picks and signed Patrick Jones II. This group should be at least modestly better than they were last season.
Inside linebacker is definitely the biggest hole on the roster right now. This unit was already weak before they cut Josey Jewell, and now you can make a case that it's the worst linebacker corps in the entire NFL.
The Panthers should still be interested in finding a true deep third safety and could use another edge rusher, but finding help at linebacker should be priority No. 1 right now with the regular season just one month away.
