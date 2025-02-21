Robert Hunt hints reinforcements are on the way for the Carolina Panthers
Right guard Robert Hunt was the Carolina Panthers' most expensive free agent acquisition last offseason, signing a five-year, $100 million deal and so far, he's been worth every penny.
Carolina's offensive line was horrendous in 2023, resulting in then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young taking a beating, getting sacked 62 times. The addition of Hunt and left guard Damien Lewis helped lower that total considerably.
Now that Hunt is in the Queen City for the long haul and appears to be a building block for GM Dan Morgan, it's time for the 28-year-old to put his recruiting hat on.
Thursday evening, a Panthers fan asked if any of his "buddies" would want to come to Carolina and he gave an interesting response.
Hunt, a former Miami Dolphin, could play a factor in helping persuade Dolphins free agent safety Jevon Holland if the franchise opts to pursue him. Which, why wouldn't they? They need defensive help badly, especially in the secondary.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Dolphins don't plan to apply the franchise tag on Holland, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. In four years in Miami, Holland has totaled 301 tackles, 25 passes defended, 10 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
He'll turn 25 on March 3rd, which is a perfect fit with the Panthers' timeline.
Could there be another Dolphin in the mix, though?
Immediately after Miami's season came to an end, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was visibly frustrated in the locker room and hinted at leaving the organization, “This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs. I mean, for me, I just got to do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or that’s wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. Like, I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but…”
Hill, did however, walk back those postgame comments during a recent appearance on Up & Adams.
"I love it (in Miami)," Hill said. "My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy into what coach (Mike McDaniel) is building and the culture that he is trying to build, it's going to be a beautiful thing."
The Panthers need a true No. 1 receiver, and Tyreek Hill would certainly fit that role to a tee. But if Dan Morgan wants to land the soon-to-be 31-year-old speedster, he'll have to send a pricey package of draft capital to make it happen.
