Jalen Coker injury: Panthers rookie wide receiver's status for Week 14 revealed
The Carolina Panthers are heavy underdogs going into tomorrow's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. If they're going to pull off an upset, their best chance is another break-through performance from rising second-year quarterback Bryce Young. However, if that's going to happen it sounds like he'll need to do it without one of his best pass-catchers.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker has missed each of the team's last two games due to a quad injury and it appears he's on track to sit out again this week. According to the Panthers' final injury report for Week 14, Coker is listed as "doubtful" to play with the quad issue.
The injury came at an unfortunate time for Coker, who was just beginning to heat up. For the season he has caught 17 of 26 targets for 263 yards and one touchdown. In his absence, the wide receiver pecking order seems to go something like Adam Thielen, followed by a pretty big gap, then David Moore, then rookie Xavier Legette.
There is some good news to report on this front, though. The Panthers have listed seven players as questionable for tomorrow's game, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday that he expects Jadeveon Clowney and rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to play. Before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion, Sanders had caught all three targets against the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 49 yards. It will be very interesting to see if he can pick up where he left off.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Quarterback power rankings have Bryce Young too close to bottom
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
Jadeveon Clowney shares his take on the Trevor Lawrence hit
Panthers legend Greg Olsen weighs in on the ‘analytics’ debate