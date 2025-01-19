2 former Carolina Panthers help lead Washington Commanders to NFC title game
All season long the Detroit Lions looked like the toughest team in the NFL. After losing to Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in Week 2 they won out, dominating the rest of their opponents en route to a 15-1 record and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. However, along the way they also suffered more injuries than any other team, with their defense taking the brunt of the damage.
So, by the time the divisional round of the playoffs began yesterday the Lions were a shell of the team that crushed the regular season. All it took was one bad game from Jared Goff to send them home early, as the Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders, 45-31.
A couple of former Carolina Panthers defenders played a big role in the win for Washington, including this game-ending interception by Jeremy Chinn.
Chinn finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Meanwhile, second-place went to Frankie Luvu, who posted nine total tackles and laid Goff out during one of his three interceptions.
Chinn joined Washington in free agency this past offseason, signing a one-year deal for less than $4 million. Luvu signed around the same time, but he got three years and $36 million.
Needless to say Carolina's all-time bad defense in 2024 would have looked a whole lot better with both of them had still been on the team.
