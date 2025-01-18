Analyst predicts Panthers' potential trade pitch for Jets' star WR
Recently, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson made it very clear that he likes what he sees from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, which is very interesting considering that Wilson is viewed as a potential trade candidate heading into the offseason.
But could the Panthers seriously swing a deal for Wilson?
The idea has been tossed around quite a bit since the regular season ended, and depending on what happens in New York, it may not be out of the realm of possibility.
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader was asked what a potential Carolina trade package for Wilson would look like, and he took a stab at guessing it this week.
"I would think the Jets will want at least a 1st round pick, though likely multiple picks for a player of his caliber," Beversluis wrote. "I guess it would depend on how spoiled the well is there with Wilson and NY. ... Honestly, I would not be upset if Carolina gave away a first rounder for Wilson, despite their needs on defense."
Wilson is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his third straight 1,000-yard season since entering the NFL as the 10th overall pick in 2022.
The Jets really don't have to be in any sort of rush to trade Wilson, as he is under team control through 2026. However, if New York did move him now, it could bring in quite the hall for the Ohio State product.
Given how badly the Panthers need a legitimate No. 1 receiver for Young, Carolina may be willing to bite the bullet and send a first-rounder the Jets' way in exchange for Wilson.
All of that being said, the chances of New York actually trading Wilson in the coming months is probably very slim.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to draft WR whose pro comp is a Carolina legend
Bryce Young a surprise addition to NFL pundit’s list of QBs on hot seat
Carolina Panthers connected to mammoth trade for Cowboys superstar
Jaycee Horn makes it clear where he wants to play in 2025 NFL season