Carolina Panthers look to end recent woes vs. AFC foes at New England
Last Sunday’s unexpected 30-0 shutout of the rival Atlanta Falcons was obviously a much-needed victory for Dave Canales’s team. After opening 2025 with losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, the Carolina Panthers certainly couldn’t afford to drop to 0-3. Consider that there have only been six instances in NFL history where a team lost its first three games and still managed to reach the playoffs.
On Sunday at Foxborough, Canales’s squad can get back to the .500 mark with a victory over Mike Vrabel’s Patriots. New England is coming off a 21-14 home loss to the Steelers in which they gained 369 total yards but turned over the ball five times.
For the Panthers, it’s the first of four games over a five-week stretch in which they face an AFC East opponent. Following the tilt, with the Pats, they host the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys arrive in Charlotte Week 6, then Carolina visits the New York Jets, followed by a home clash with the Buffalo Bills.
There have been 12 interconference meetings in the league to date this season, and it’s worth noting that NFC teams have won nine of those contests. Of course, one of the AFC’s three wins came in Week 1 when the Jaguars dismissed the Panthers, 26-10, gaining 200 yards rushing in the decisive victory. Dating back to 2024, it was Carolina’s fourth straight loss to an AFC opponent.
Carolina Panthers get an F when facing AFC teams
But wait, there’s more. Since 2020, the Panthers are a dismal 6-19 in interconference games. They’ve finished with a 1-4 record vs. AFC clubs each of the previous three seasons. A year ago, they knocked off the Raiders in Week 3 at Las Vegas, but fell to the Chargers (26-3), Bengals (34-24), Broncos (28-14), and Chiefs (30-27).
For what it’s worth, two the Panthers’ four wins in this infrequent series have come at New England. A little food for thought as Sunday approaches.
