Panthers great Greg Olsen clarifies viral moment with Barstool's Dave Portnoy
Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen appeared to get frustrated with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a recent episode of "Wake Up Barstool" on FS1.
Portnoy made fun of Olsen for the clothes he was wearing during his appearance on the show and even compared Olsen's generic outfit to that of a Major League Baseball umpire.
Olsen, who is now an announcer for FOX, appeared to be get mad at Portnoy and even said he would stop coming on the show if the jokes about his outfit didn't stop.
However, both Portnoy and Olsen have since cleared the air on the back and forth, revealing that the exchange wasn't as negative as it seemed and there is no feud between the two.
"Internet, Dave and I have known each other for almost 20 years. We make fun. We banter. We agree to disagree at times," Olsen said. "We are all good!!! I’m currently trying to figure a way to be on 'Wake Up Barstool' next week as I fly home from Dublin
"For record Greg is an absolute OG stole and is in on every joke," Portnoy said. "He's the best. He also may have been mad but you can bust his b**** about anything."
In case you missed the initial exchange, here's the video:
Anyone who has followed Portnoy knows he's going to bust chops any chance he gets and clearly Olsen is well aware of that given his long-standing relationship with Portnoy.
Not to mention, Olsen no doubt has thicker skin than most being a former NFL player who has dealt with plenty of criticism and trash talk before.
If nothing else, the exchange brought some extra attention to the show, which is exactly what Portnoy wants. We tip our hat to him for that, whether generic or otherwise.
In reality, there was nothing wrong with what Olsen was wearing. Now, if he shows up to announce a game dressed like that, it's a different story, although we wouldn't have a problem with Olsen rocking a casual look there, either.
