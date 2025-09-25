Honest take from Panthers coach Dave Canales a humiliating reality for Patriots
The Carolina Panthers' 2025 season got off to a really rocky start with two road losses against teams they absolutely could have beaten. However, thanks mostly to a favorable schedule for the next several weeks, there's still a good chance they can turn this ship around and make a playoff run.
It begins with another road trip to face the New England Patriots, who were an offseason media darling despite winning just four games last season. According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs. That's probably a bit too kind for the home team, though.
Observe what head coach Dave Canales said yesterday when he was asked what he sees from the Patriots on film.
Dave Canales on Patriots
Mike Vrabel is another defensive-minded Bill Belichick disciple, and as you might expect New England is pretty limited offensively. Heading into Week 4 the Patriots rank 22nd in scoring.
That doesn't mean the Panthers can take them lightly, though. Starting quarterback Drake Maye definitely has legitimate ability - it's just being hidden by a lack of weapons around him. Last year their leading receiver was tight end Hunter Henry, who managed just 674 yards and two touchdowns.
And so the Patriots overpaid to sign Stefon Diggs this offseason to a three-year, $63.5 million deal despite Diggs coming off a torn ACL last October. Through three games Henry is still New England's top receiver, while Diggs has totaled just 112 yards and no touchdowns.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers climb 7 spots in weekly NFL power rankings
Studs and duds from Panthers’ dominant win over the Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s crushing 30-0 victory over Atlanta
Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Jimmy Horn Jr.