One trait makes Panthers believe in Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 18 with a chance to clinch the NFC South with the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The victory would give third-year quarterback Bryce Young his first division title and subsequent playoff appearance of his career. Young has dealt with highs and lows throughout his time in Carolina. But head coach Dave Canales believes the Panthers quarterback has the right mindset to accomplish the task at hand.

"What I've noticed about Bryce is he doesn't get hung up on things that happen, he moves on, and that's a really special trait to have," Canales said via team reporter Darin Gantt. "It's really important for the big picture, especially when you're standing in front of the group, that this drive is going to be a touchdown drive, this next play is going to be a big one.

"To have that kind of salesmanship, it's really important for the quarterback to have that, and I see Bryce just step into the huddle with confidence every single play as if this is the best play that coach has ever called, you know, and, and it's great to have that support, but it does give the guys a lot of confidence going into it."

Young mature enough for the moment

Young has emerged as a quiet but effective leader for the Panthers, and the team continues to rally behind him as they go into the final week of the season.

Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett has seen the development and growth from Bryce and is confident in his ability to lead the team.

"It's just the confidence in how he speaks," Corbett said via Gantt. "You can understand he's speaking from a place of confidence, from a place of preparation, and that is able to pick up other guys. Other guys are able to pick up on that, and it just leads to a more productive huddle, more productive mindset when you're able to kind of bring guys along with you in how you talk.

"I think it's just that quarterback mentality of, I'm at the helm for a reason, and I have to control it, I have to lead it, and that's what it is. We're going to keep moving. We're going to keep going forward, whatever happens, good, bad, indifferent; it doesn't matter. We're going to keep going, and to be able to own that and to be able to do it and speak it is a skill for sure."

If Young and the Panthers can win against the Bucs, that will mark the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2017 and it will give them a chance to host the top wild card team in the first round of the playoffs, where anything can happen.

