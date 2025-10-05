The breakout star of Panthers-Dolphins thriller was not even on the field
While it was far from the cleanest win in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers got just enough to take down the Miami Dolphins in a comeback thriller at Bank of America Stadium, 27-24. This has the potential to be a season-changing victory, thanks in no small part to breakout performances from several young contributors.
Rookie receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. both had clutch catches, Rico Dowdle enjoyed a massive breakout game for the Panthers and Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen were both sharp, as well.
All that being said, the real breakout star of the game was in the booth, not on the field. That's where Charlotte Hornets play-by-play man Eric Collins made his debut calling an NFL game - and he was an instant hit with the audience.
This is an underrated part of the experience in watching a game at home. If you don't think the commentators have an impact, just try really paying attention to Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit slog through a Thursday night AFC South game and then come back and re-evaluate that opinion.
Collins was not only knowledgeable, but he was actually excited to be doing what he was doing - an all too rare combination in a landscape full of personalities that know too much and care too little.
Clearly the Hornets - who haven't played on national TV since 1993 - have a hidden gem here. Hopefully they're willing to share him with the NFL more in the future, because we need all the Eric Collins we can possibly get.
