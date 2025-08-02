Panthers among 7 NFL teams linked to Cowboys star Micah Parsons for potential trade
The Carolina Panthers made an unforced error when they released their best pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney. His 2024 numbers may not have been up to snuff but those paying attention know that Clowney can still be a supremely-disruptive force at this level in the right situation.
While it's an outside chance, recent developments around the league may enable Carolina to land a serious upgrade over Clowney - and with it an opportunity to erase that mistake.
According to Eric Edholm at NFL.com, the Panthers are one of seven teams around the NFL that he's linked as a potential trade destination for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
NFL.com links Panthers, Parsons
"GM Dan Morgan tried to take some big swings this offseason, ultimately missing out on landing WR DK Metcalf via trade and failing to sign DT Milton Williams, so you could see how a big fish such as Parsons might prompt Morgan to place a call to Dallas. And if by some wild stroke a Parsons-to-Panthers deal happens, Carolina just so happens to host the Cowboys in Week 6."
That Week 6 meeting does come at an interesting time, just a few weeks removed from the NFL's trade deadline this year. Perhaps general manager Dan Morgan and team owner David Tepper can find their way into Jerry Jones' box and strike up a conversation about Parsons.
It's a long shot, for sure. In the unlikely event that the Cowboys do end up shopping Parsons, he will almost certanly prefer to go to a contender, which the Panthers are admittedly not at this point. Among the other teams that Edholm listed are the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders.
In that group Buffalo would be the obvious favorite as far as contenders go, but Tampa and Washington would also have a case. Whatever package the Panthers might come up with, it'll have to sweeten the pot enough to overcome offers from likely playoff teams.
