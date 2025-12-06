Rico Dowdle gets insulting ranking from PFF among pending 2026 NFL free agents

It sure can be difficult for NFL players to shed the initial reputations they have coming into the league and the first impressions they make. There are probably still some analysts out there who believe Josh Allen is still one of the league's worst starters, even after winning MVP.

It's hard enough for high-profile quarterbacks, and next to impossible for athletes playing the less-important positions in the modern game. Just observe the career arc of Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle.

Largely overlooked by his coaching staff at South Carolina, Dowdle never got a true bell-cow kind of workload with the Gamecocks, topping out at 133 carries and 764 yards as a Freshman.

Despite an effiicent college career, Dowdle wound up going undrafted and was initially picked up by the Dallas Cowboys, where he had to play second fiddle behind the ghost of Ezekiel Elliott.

Dowdle finally enjoyed a breakout season last year, posting over 1,100 rushing yards. His reward? Not even getting an offer from the Cowboys, so he ended up signing with the Panthers for a pittance of a contract at one year and $2.75 million.

Even though Dowdle has once again proven he has incredible potential - about as much as any running back in the NFL - he's still getting disrespected.

The latest diss comes from the analysts at Pro Football Focus, who came out with a ranking of the top 2026 free agents earlier this week. Dowdle somehow came in at No. 50 on their list.

"Just one season after leaving Dallas with a 1,000-yard campaign, Dowdle looks set to hit free agency again. His 79.2 PFF rushing grade ranks 12th among running backs, and his effectiveness in Carolina this year suggests he could be a serviceable piece for a team in the market for a low-cost running back."

This take would have been appropriate two years ago. The truth is Dowdle is one of the league's most-explosive rushers and in the right offense he cold very well wind up leading the NFL in rushing yards for a season.

You'd have to think that eventually some team is going to recognize the market inefficiency here and sign Dowdle to a respectable long-term deal, but so far the evidience suggests that's not going to happen.

The truth is Dowdle has earned a lucrative new contract. If the Panthers can re-sign him for even a penny less than they gave Chuba Hubbard last year around this time, it will represent a grand bargain.

