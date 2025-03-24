Panthers hosting projected $24 million safety on free-agent visit
The Carolina Panthers are exploring their options on the free-agent market for an addition at safety, and the team reportedly has a meeting set with one of the better players at the position left on the open market.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are hosting former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon on a free-agent visit on Monday.
"Free agent S Julian Blackmon is on a free agent visit to the Panthers today, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Just 26, Blackmon has been a starter with the Colts for the last five years. Carolina is still looking to add on defense, with Blackmon being the latest they’re taking a look at."
A former third-round pick of the Colts in 2020, Blackmon spent the first five years of his career in Indianapolis, where he tallied 300 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and 10 interceptions in that span.
In 2024, Blackmon finished with 86 tackles, four passes defensed, three interceptions and one tackle for loss. The 26-year-old also posted Pro Football Focus grades of 73.5 in coverage and 55.1 in run defense.
Blackmon has shown quite a bit of versatility during his career, with the safety having experience lining up in the box, back deep and in the slot. Most of Blackmon's snaps have come at free safety, where he has proven to be an asset in coverage.
Earlier this offseason, general manager Dan Morgan listed safety as one of the team's biggest needs.
"I think you go interior D-line, you go outside linebacker, you go safety," Morgan said. "And then, obviously, we need another corner... So there is a lot of holes to fill. It's not gonna happen overnight. But I think as we move through free agency and we move through the draft, I think things will start to kind of come together and the puzzle will start coming together a little clearer."
The Panthers have already made an addition at the position with a big contract for former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, but Carolina still needs another starter at the position.
Spotrac projects Blackmon to receive a three-year, $24 million deal in free agency. At this late stage in the game, chances are he won't command that much, though.
