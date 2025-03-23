Panthers linked to veteran trade target who'd finally replace Ian Thomas
While their need at wide receiver will get more attention, the Carolina Panthers need to upgrade their tight end room just as badly, if not even moreso. With the top free agents at this position already having been signed, the Panthers could look to a deep 2025 draft class at tight end. They might also choose to explore veteran trade options.
On that front there's a possible new name in the arena. With the news that the Los Angeles Chargers have signed Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly might see his role diminish which could put him on the NFL's trade block.
According to Last Word on Sports, the Panthers are one of five potential trade destinations if the Chargers do end up shopping Dissly.
"...the Panthers could use another high-caliber tight end. Dissly might be depleting but given the fact that Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are unproven as pass catchers, the team could use that veteran presence to push quarterback Bryce Young to the next level..."
Adding Dissly to the roster wouldn't make the Panthers Super Bowl favorites, but it would give them a modest upgrade at a position that they have neglected for far too long.
Since the exit of Greg Olsen, the tight end room has mostly been led by Ian Thomas, who hasn't scored a touchdown since the 2020 season. He's also only managed to total just over 1,000 receiving yards and four scores since he was drafted back in 2018.
At the moment Ian Thomas is an unrestricted free agent, but it would come as no surprise if the Panthers were to re-sign him for another year. The front office should resist this impulse and try to land an upgrade like Dissly.
After playing his college ball at Washington, the Seattle Seahawks selected Dissly in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Since then he's appeared in 87 pro games, totaling just over 1,900 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. This past season with the Chargers Dissly posted career bests in catches (50) and yards (481) and scored twice.
In addition to his respectable work as a pass-catcher, Dissly has been a solid and willing blocker throughout this career.
Dissly might only be a mild improvement at this point in his career, but every inch counts when you're as far behind the competition as the Panthers are.
