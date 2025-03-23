Ranking Bryce Young and the rest of the NFC South’s starting quarterbacks
It’s not exactly a fearsome foursome. The Buccaneers are the only team in the NFC South to reach the playoffs each of the past four seasons, and even they have had their issues. The club has won four straight division titles, including 2022 when the team finished with an 8-9 record.
In 2023, there was almost a complete overhaul of the quarterback position within the division. Three of these players have been the main starter for their team over the past two seasons, while a first-round pick in 2024 took over late in the year and is the future for his team. Here’s a look at how each quarterback ranks, starting at the top.
1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s hard to argue that the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has not only enjoyed a rebirth with his fourth franchise, but he’s emerged as one of the game’s best field generals. Yes, the seven-year pro threw 16 interceptions this past season—tied for the most in the league. Baker Mayfield also threw 41 touchdown passes, topped only by Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (43).
A Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has started every game for Todd Bowles’s club since he signed with the Bucs. Including three playoff contests, it adds up to 9,415 yards through the air, 77 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions in 35 outings. His rapport with wide receivers such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is impressive. Led by general manager Jason Licht, this is a solid organization that has now reached the playoffs five straight seasons. Mayfield has been a big part of the club’s recent success.
2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
From the first overall pick in 2023, to being benched after two games with a new head coach. Bryce Young had a trying rookie campaign as the team finished 2-15. Under new sideline leader Dave Canales this past season, the coach thought it best to sit the struggling signal-caller after he connected on 31-of-56 passes for 245 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions in the team’s ugly 0-2 start. Young was sacked a combined six times in those setbacks, and looked lost.
He would return and start the Panthers’ final 10 games, and looked like a different player. Young would throw for 15 scores, commit only eight turnovers, and also run for 223 yards and five touchdowns. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner looked like he was in command, a total reversal from earlier in the season, and Canales’s team won four of its last nine games. The third year could be charming for the suddenly-confident Young.
3. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
After nine seasons with the Silver and Black, four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr was cut loose by the organization, and signed with the Saints in 2023. He missed a total of seven games this past season, including the club’s final four contests. That’s very significant because he played in all but four games during his first 10 years in the league. When healthy, Carr has been effective with his second team. In fact, during his final two years with the Raiders, he threw exactly 14 interceptions in each season—setting and tying a career-high in picks (the second total in only 15 games).
The 11-year pro has combined for 40 scores and only 13 interceptions in 27 games with the Saints, and has 16 total turnovers in those contests. Enter new head coach Kellen Moore. It will be interesting to see his offense. Then again, how will the veteran quarterback respond after missing time this past season with various injuries.
4. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
It’s quite obvious that the jury is still very much out on the eight overall pick in last year’s draft. That’s certainly not the fault of the one-time Indiana Hoosier signal-caller and University of Washington quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. was runner-up to Jayden Daniels for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. His two-year stay with the Huskies saw him throw for a combined 9,544 yards, 67 scores, and 19 interceptions. He also combined to run for 100 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Atlanta Falcons drafted him last April as their future, but that future began in Week 16 in 2024 when newcomer Kirk Cousins was benched and he became the starter for the final three games. Penix threw for a combined 737 yards and just as many touchdown passes (3) as interceptions, but completed just 58.0 percent of his throws. It’s too early for a fair evaluation, but he’s at the bottom of the list simply due to a lack of playing time.
