Carolina Panthers linked to fallen superstar RB in free agency
The Carolina Panthers received devastating news recently. Second-round pick Jonathon Brooks played in just three games as a rookie, rushing for 22 yards on nine attempts before suffering a torn ACL. Carolina knew his rookie season would essentially be a redshirt campaign, with eyes set on 2025.
Unfortunately, that won’t happen following the injury. Brooks will miss this year as well, after undergoing a second major knee surgery. The Panthers can lean on Chuba Hubbard, who carried the load in 2024, finishing with 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. The problem is the depth behind him, with Miles Sanders failing to live up to expectations after signing a lucrative deal in free agency two years ago.
That's why David Latham of Last Word on Sports believes they could kick the tires on veteran Nick Chubb. Latham identifies the top five landing spots for Chubb, and Carolina makes the cut as a replacement for Brooks.
"This one will depend on the long-term health of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. Widely considered to be the best running back in his class, Brooks tore his ACL during his final collegiate season and this injury followed him to the professional level. After a longer-than-expected recovery, Brooks re-injured his knee after just three games. Chuba Hubbard is a reliable starter, but Chubb could ease his burden if the team is uncertain about Brooks’ long-term health."
Chubb is also coming off a second serious knee injury after a low hit in 2023 led to multiple surgeries. He returned in 2024, playing in eight games. He recorded 332 yards and three touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns before a broken foot in Week 15 sent him back to the shelf.
At 29 years of age, Chubb wouldn't be a long-term answer, but if his knee is healthy, he could be a one-year solution.
