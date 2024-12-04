Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks earns 'angry runs' nod in just his second NFL game
The Carolina Panthers have some very clear personnel needs as they enter the last month of their 2024 season. Specifically, they need more help at wide receiver as well as just about every position on defense. One spot that they definitely don't need to worry about is running back, where they are about as blessed as any team in the NFL right now.
Chuba Hubbard leads the group and looks to continue doing so for the next several years, as he just signed a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid backs in the league. Next up is rookie Jonathon Brooks out of Texas, who just made his pro debut two weeks ago. While he didn't see much action in his first game Brooks was on the field long enough to flash a couple of times last week against Tampa.
For one thing, Brooks looks to have plenty of elusiveness in space - as he displayed on a very nice 18-yard catch and run. Books also showcased some powerful tackle-breaking ability, enough to earn himself a spot on Good Morning Football's Angry Runs segment for Week 13 from Kyle Brandt.
Jonathon Brooks' Angry Run vs. Bucs
