ESPN details how Carolina Panthers' offense will change without Bryce Young
After Sunday's road win over the New York Jets, Andy Dalton told reporters that the Carolina Panthers' offense really wouldn't change much in the absence of Bryce Young, who suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return.
All due respect to Dalton's analytical game, but that's simply not true. Dalton's relative lack of mobility compared to Young's takes away several key elements of Carolina's passing offense.
Now we know that Young has suffered a high ankle sprain and is not expected to play this week against the Buffalo Bills. Here's ESPN's break-down how the Panthers' offense will change.
"Young's... mobility in Dave Canales' scheme has been a big part of the team's recent success, with a lot of play-action and rollouts. With games against the Bills and Packers next, mobility could be key because of the pressure they bring. Andy Dalton's veteran experience could trump that, but the offense will change some, as we saw in the final quarter Sunday."
In Dalton's first start of the 2024 season after Young was benched he lit up the Las Vegas Raiders for 319 yards, three touchdowns and a 123.6 passer rating. It was all downhill from there, though. Dalton's passer rating dropped in each subsequent start until he bottomed out against the Washington Commanders with a 44.0 passer rating and a gruesome 3.7 QBR.
The hard truth is that at this late point in Dalton's career he's not going to look good unless he's facing an absolute bottom-tier passing defense like the Raiders.
The limited options in the passing game will make it all the more important that the Panthers get the most our of their rushing attack.
Buffalo comes into Week 8 ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game - offering a real opportunity to run the ball down their throat.
Above all that should mean giving as many carries to Rico Dowdle as possible and throwing this backfield share with Chuba Hubbard idea out the window.
