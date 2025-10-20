Andy Dalton shares inaccurate take on Panthers' offense without Bryce Young
Last season, the Carolina Panthers were coming off a 2-15 showing in 2023, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales was the club’s newest sideline leader. The team got off to a miserable 0-2 start, outscored a combined 73-13 in losses to the Saints (47-10) and Chargers (26-3). Quarterback Bryce Young had his issues in those setbacks and was benched by Canales.
Enter veteran Andy Dalton in Week 3, who promptly helped the team defeat the Raiders, 36-22, at Las Vegas. Dalton would go on to start the next four games as well before a right thumb injury (suffered in a car accident) opened the door for Young’s return.
Late in the third quarter on Sunday at MetLife Stadium vs. the New York Jets, Young was sacked and would not return to the game. He suffered a right ankle injury, and Dalton entered a game for the third time this season. Canales’s club was nursing a 13-3 lead, and Dalton would complete four of his seven throws for 60 yards. He was sacked once, but he and second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette would combine for a 33-yard gain in the fourth quarter—the Panthers’ longest play from scrimmage in a 13-6 victory.
As for Carolina’s next assignment, the reigning AFC East champions Buffalo Bills will be in Charlotte this coming Sunday. If Young is unable to go, that means Dalton gets his first start of 2025. It also means that the Panthers’ offense won’t be making any significant changes in terms of philosophy.
The 4-3 Panthers are riding a three-game winning streak, and their ground game has been exceptional during this stretch. While Carolina rolled up so-so 125 yards on the ground vs. the Jets, Canales’ team is averaging 193.3 yards per game on the ground these past three outings. Perhaps more significantly, the Panthers have totaled at least 30 running plays in three consecutive contests.
On Sunday, the 1-2 punch of Rico Dowdle (17-79) and Chuba Hubbard (14-31) combined for 31 carries for 110 yards. Be it Young or Dalton, Canales will likely look to take advantage of a Buffalo defense giving up 156.3 yards per game on the ground this season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers may be making the wrong decision at running back
Insider: Bryce Young changing perceptions behind scenes for Panthers
NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Jets Week 7 matchup
Panthers reach new high in power rankings after winning 3 of 4 games