Panthers PFF grades: Nic Scourton, Derrick Brown power defense over Dolphins
There's no understating how badly the Carolina Panthers needed Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. The way that it happened is also a really big point of encouragement. Specifically, the team's 2025 draft class played a huge role in the comeback, with major contributions from Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton.
Scourton was the brightest star in the bunch, earning the team's highest grade from Pro Football Focus this week. Let's review the best and worst performers.
Damien Lewis, Rico Dowdle lead offense
With the exception of right tackle Taylor Moton - who struggled in pass protection - it was a strong day for Carolina's offensive line. Left guard Damien Lewis wound up posting the team's best grade on offense this week,coming in at 68.9 in pass blocking, 75.1 in run blocking and 76.4 overall.
The real star of the show was backup running back Rico Dowdle, who rushed for over 200 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown. For his efforts Dowdle earned a 72.6 run grade and a 75.8 overall mark, the second-highest grade for the Panthers offense.
Bryce Young better than expected
Bryce Young got off to another brutal start, committing two turnovers on his first two possessions. However, he bounced back from there and played clean the rest of the game. Young also led two scoring drives, including a really impressive one capped off by Xavier Legette to begin the comeback. Young earned a 68.2 overall grade for his trouble, which is pretty good considering the way things started.
Nic Scourton, Derrick Brown top defense
On the other side of the ball it was rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton who earned the top grade at 89.6 overall, courtesy of a 90.0 in coverage and solid grades in every other area. Scourton ended the game with four stops, but his impact went way beyond that.
The second-highest grade on defense this week went to star defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He posted a sack and three stops and was very disruptive as a pass rusher, earning a 90.1 in that department. Brown also got solid grades in tackling (70.5) and run defense (71.8).
Tre'Von Moehrig, Christian Rozeboom also shine
The third and fourth-best grades on defense this week for the Panthers went to safety Tre'Von Moehrig and middle linebacker Christian Rozeboom. Moehrig finished second on the team with seven tackles, including three for a loss. That earned him a 90.4 grade in run defense, an 80.2 in tackling and an 87.6 overall grade.
Rozeboom is still having issues coveringt tight ends, but PFF liked what they saw on Sunday. He led the Panters with nine total tackles, earning an 82.6 grade in tackling and an 83.6 overall.
Mike Jackson, Lathan Ransom on the bottom
Aside from Moehrig the rest of Carolina's secondary had a pretty rough outing. Cornerback Mike Jackson surrended the huge 46-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle late that could have cost the Panthers the game. He got a team-low 39.2 coverage grade and a 42.5 overall.
Only rookie safety Lathan Ransom earned a lower overall grade (37.2) for Carolina' defense this week. Ransom did make five tackles and got a strong 80.1 grade there, but he also struggled in coverage, earning a 41.3 grade there.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs & duds from Panthers’ thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins
NFL fines struggling Panthers safety Nick Scott for an obvious penalty
Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated weapon Jalen Coker
Turnovers have insiders asking if Bryce Young should get benched again