Panthers PFF grades: Tetairoa McMillan, Jaycee Horn earn highest marks Week 1
Overall, the results were undeniably atrocious for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it would be wrong to say that every single player put in a disappointing performance in Carolina's 2025 season opener. At the very least, they got strong outings from two of their most-important foundational players.
That would be rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was starting in his very first real NFL game - and star cornerback Jaycee Horn. Those two earned the highest grades for the Panthers this week from Pro Football Focus. Let's break down those two and a few other key grades.
Tetairoa McMillan tops offense
The first half would have been a total write-off if not for a few impressive plays from Carolina's eighth overall draft pick. McMillan made a few quality catches and had another explosive reception wiped out by a dumb penalty. He finished the game with a team-high five catches for 68 yards. For his efforts, McMillan earned a 78.9 overall grade, the best mark for the Panthers offense this week.
Bryce Young's grade makes no sense
Even though Bryce Young lost a fumble, threw two interceptions and had a pick-six wiped out by a penalty, PFF wound up giving him a pretty solid grade this week. Young earned a 71.1 overall grade, which was the team's third-best mark on offense. This is a good example of why sometimes you have to take these grades with a grain of salt. Young ended the day with a line of 18/35 for 154 yards, one touchdown, a 49.0 passer rating and a 20.1 QBR.
Jaycee Horn leads defense
On the other side of the ball things were just as ugly, as the Panthers couldn't get any pressure on Trevor Lawrence and they had no luck stopping the run once again. At least Jaycee Horn came to play - and he made the biggest highlight of the day for Carolina by making a spectacular one-handed interception. Horn posted a 74.3 coverage grade and a 75.4 overall mark, which was the best for the Panthers' defense. Fellow cornerback Mike Jackson came in second at 73.6 overall.
Trevin Wallace crashes out
He had plenty of stiff competition for the honor, but the worst performer for the Panthers was second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace, who looked completely lost from start to finish. Wallace was one of the big reasons why Carolina gave up 200 rushing yards to the Jaguars, who finished last season ranked 26th in rushing. Wallace also had trouble in coverage against their tight ends. For his trouble, Wallace earned a 29.7 overall grade in Week 1, the lowest on defense and the entire team.
