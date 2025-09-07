Insider scoop says Panthers were 'not as aggressive' as other Micah Parsons suitors
Some analysts will tell you that the biggest weakness for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 season is their cornerback room. From where we're sitting there's a much larger issue that's plain to see based on the team's own behavior.
Last season the Panthers finished with just 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league. They were equally poor in other pass rush metrics, ending the season 30th in ESPN's pass rush win rate and grading out as the worst pass-rushing team at Pro Football Focus.
The Panthers did invest two early draft picks into their edge rotation with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. However, they also released Jadeveon Clowney, who was easily their best pass rusher last season. With DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II slated to start this qualifies as one of the league's weakest edge rotations once again.
Don't take our word for it, though. Just observe Carolina's own behavior. Over the last few weeks the Panthers were reported to be in the mix to trade for Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last year. They were also linked to Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys before he got dealt to the Green Bay Packers.
However, word on the street is the Panthers did not want to include defensive tackle Derrick Brown in any trade package and according to Adam La Rose at Pro Football Rumors, the Panthers were simply not as aggressive as other suitors for Parsons.
"The Cowboys targeted a defensive tackle upgrade when evaluating partners for a Parsons trade, meaningwould have been involved in any serious discussions had they taken place. The Panthers opted to keep Brown (instead of wideout D.J. Moore in place when trading with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in 2023, so it comes as no surprise Carolina was not as aggressive as other suitors."
Dallas eventually got what they wanted from Green Bay with Kenny Clark getting included in their package, along with two first-round draft picks. The Packers have since signed Parsons to a new four-year deal worth up to $186 million. Meanwhile, the Panthers reportedly never even made an offer for Parsons.
Two firsts, Derrick Brown and a lucrative long-term contract is admittedly a steep price to pay, but elite performers never come cheap. The Panthers weren't one Micah Parsons away from being a contender in any case, but until they're willing to make more aggressive moves like this they're never going to get significantly closer to a Super Bowl than they are now.
