Panthers predicted to add missing piece to front 7 with trade for 4-time Pro Bowler
The Carolina Panthers have invested significant resources in their defense this offseason, but the team recently made a move that could leave it searching for even more help.
That move was the release of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whose homecoming ends after just one season.
The problem with dropping Clowney is that he was tied for the team lead in sacks last season with 5.5, and Carolina now has to depend on a bunch of unproven edge rushers to pick up the slack.
One way the Panthers could shore up the position is a trade for Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, which was recently suggested by Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios.
"The same can be said about the Panthers this upcoming season after signing Tershawn Wharton to bolster the department," he wrote. "They might not be playoff contenders, but if they add Hendrickson in the mix with Derrick Brown, there’s a good chance that the Panthers could have a postseason run. Quarterback Bryce Young is on the hot seat, and the presence of Henderickson could help turn the ball over more often to give him more opportunities on the field."
Hendrickson and the Bengals are in a contract standoff, and things are not going well, as evidenced by the four-time Pro Bowler publicly criticizing his team over its handling of the situation on three different occasions this offseason.
That makes Hendrickson ripe for a trade, and if so, the Panthers should be all over it.
Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 17.5, and his 35 in total over the past two seasons is also tops in the NFL. He would instantly take Carolina's defense to another level and add some legitimacy to the Panthers' edge rushers group.
Acquiring Hendrickson would be an expensive venture, though. On top of having to give up at least a Day 2 pick, Carolina would also have to extend Hendrickson on a deal that could pay him around $35-$40 million.
But that would be a worthwhile venture for a Panthers team that desperately needs to take a big step forward in 2025.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade proposal nets Carolina first-round WR
Panthers rookie takes inspiration from two very different NFL legends
Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire season
Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn’t break out